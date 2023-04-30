McDavid scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

McDavid opened the scoring just 1:25 into the game, and he also set up Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal in the second period. Over six first-round games, McDavid had three goals, seven helpers, 27 shots, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating. The 26-year-old will turn his focus to solving Laurent Brossoit and the Golden Knights in the second round.