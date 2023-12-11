McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Both points came in the third period, and McDavid tapped home his 10th goal of the year early in the frame with Akira Schmid unable to get back to the New Jersey net. McDavid has produced three straight multi-point performances as part of a nine-game point streak, a stretch in which he's erupted for six goals and 23 points. He gave the field a bit of a head start, but with 36 points in 23 contests on the season, the 26-year-old superstar has climbed into a tie with Quinn Hughes for eighth in the NHL scoring race.