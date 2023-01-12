McDavid scored a goal on eight shots, added an assist, doled out two hits and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

McDavid took care of business quickly, and his tally stood as the game-winner. He also set up Dylan Holloway on the opening goal. McDavid has yet to be held off the scoresheet in January, recording three goals and four helpers over five contests. He's up to 35 tallies, 79 points, 170 shots, 37 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 43 appearances in one of the best first halves of a season in decades.