Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two points in win
McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Sabres.
It's always an intriguing matchup when these two teams meet, as the Oilers selected McDavid first overall in 2015 while the Sabres nabbed Jack Eichel with the next pick. McDavid has proven to be the superior hockey player over the last four seasons, and he did it again by tallying two points while Eichel was blanked and recorded a minus-2 rating.
