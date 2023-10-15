McDavid scored a goal on eight shots, dished an assist, logged four hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Both of McDavid's points came on power plays in the second period. He tied the game at 2-2 with his goal and also helped out on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally midway through the frame. McDavid has been solid with three points, 10 shots and six hits through two games, but he also has four PIM and a minus-4 rating. It's still early, and the fact that the offense is mostly there gives fantasy managers plenty of hope that the rest of his game will come around soon.