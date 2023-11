McDavid scored two goals, one on a penalty shot, in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

He gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead early in the first period and a 3-2 lead early in the second, but the team's offense dried up the rest of the way. It was the first multi-goal performance of the season for McDavid, who has a disappointing (by his standards) six goals and 15 points in 15 games, but he's lit the lamp four times in the last four contests as he begins to heat up.