McDavid (upper body) skated for a second straight day Friday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports. When asked about McDavid's status for Sunday's Heritage Classic versus Calgary after practice, coach Jay Woodcroft said, "He had a good day (skating) today. I wouldn't rule him out (for Sunday), but I'm not ready to say either way. We've got time."
It sounds like McDavid's status for Sunday's contest could boil down to a game-time decision, so managers playing in leagues with daily lineup changes should plan on paying close attention ahead of puck drop. The 26-year-old pivot has racked up two goals and eight points through five games this season.
