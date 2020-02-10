Oilers' Connor McDavid: Uncertain for Tuesday

McDavid (knee) is unsure if he'll play in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

McDavid skated during the first part of Monday's morning skate but left before the team went through line rushes, according to Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com. The center considers it a "charley horse." Considering McDavid sustained a serious knee injury at the end of last season, the Oilers may exercise caution. Leon Draisaitl worked as the No. 1 practice in McDavid's place Monday.