McDavid (lower body) will undergo an MRI on Friday and will be unavailable versus Seattle on Saturday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

McDavid is riding a 13-game point streak in which he racked up four goals and 15 assists, including six power-play points. The world-class center has already missed six games this season and will now be sidelined for a seventh. With Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) also on the shelf, the Oilers will likely move Ryan Nugent-Hopkins into the first-line center role and will need to shift Corey Perry or Viktor Arvidsson onto the No. 1 power-play unit.

