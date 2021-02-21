McDavid scored a hat trick, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

McDavid set up the first two goals for the Oilers, then scored their next three for the natural hat trick and five-point outing. The 24-year-old superstar was making up for lost time after the Flames held him off the scoresheet Friday. The explosive offense puts McDavid at 12 goals, 25 assists, 78 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 20 contests. A two-game trip to Vancouver awaits McDavid and the Oilers -- it's a favorable matchup for the Ontario native, as the Canucks have allowed 3.52 goals per game, third most in the league.