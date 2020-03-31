Oilers' Connor McDavid: Voted best forward by NHLPA
McDavid was voted the league's best forward by his peers in the NHLPA player poll.
McDavid put together another impressive 97-point campaign prior to the league hiatus, though he still trailed teammate Leon Draisaitl for the league lead. Unfortunately, the world-class center will miss the 100-point threshold for just the second time in his career, the other being his rookie campaign in which he racked up 48 points in 45 contests. McDavid received 68.35 percent of the vote followed by Sidney Crosby (14.93), Nathan McKinnon (6.65) and Nikita Kucherov (2.88).
