Oilers' Connor McDavid: White-hot run extends to six games
McDavid picked up a pair of helpers, one on the power-play, in a 6-3 loss to the Devils on Wednesday.
McDavid's two assists helped him reach the 100-point mark for the third straight season (34 goals, 66 helpers). He's been on a tear to get there, with a goal and twelve apples in his last six games. His active point streak is now at 10 games. He's got a strong chance to set a new personal best in points, as he's just eight points back of matching last year's totals.
