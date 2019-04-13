Oilers' Connor McDavid: Will begin rehab

McDavid will immediately begin rehabbing his leg injury, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The Oilers' brass decided not to provide any details on the nature of McDavid's injury or a timeline for his recovery, but it appears they have a plan in place for his rehab. He was walking without crutches just days after the event, so we don't expect his recovery to impact his status for next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories