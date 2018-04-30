Oilers' Connor McDavid: Will captain Team Canada

McDavid will serve as the captain for Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

The captain role for Canada in major tournaments has belonged to Sidney Crosby for nearly a decade, but with Sid's Penguins still in the playoffs, the job will now fall to McDavid. The center is coming off an Art Ross-winning campaign that's only blight comes from the lack of postseason play for the Oilers. Depending on availability, McDavid and Crosby should trade off the responsibilities on a regular basis for a long time.