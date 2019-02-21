Oilers' Connor McDavid: Will play Thursday

McDavid (illness) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Islanders.

McDavid missed Tuesday's contest against the Coyotes, but he did provide an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Isles the last time he dressed Saturday. The star pivot continues to tear through the league, racking up 31 goals and 52 assists over 57 games this season. The only detraction from his fantasy value comes in the form of his minus-2 rating, which is more the result of an overall poor team context. That doesn't figure to get any better this season, but McDavid's counting stats keep him among the top fantasy options.