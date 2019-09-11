Oilers' Connor McDavid: Will sit out most of preseason
McDavid (knee) will see action in no more than one preseason game according to general manager Ken Holland, Derek Van Diest of the Edmonton Sun reports.
McDavid is still recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for the tailend of the 2018-19 campaign. The Oilers final preseason tilt is against the Flames on Sept. 28, which seems the most likely scenario for the world-class center to get back into a game. Even with the injury concern, McDavid figures to be a top-3 pick in all fantasy formats and should be capable of putting together a fourth straight 100-plus point season.
