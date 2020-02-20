Oilers' Connor McDavid: Will travel with team
McDavid (quad) will make the Oilers' upcoming three-game west-coast trip but isn't guaranteed to take part in any games, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
McDavid took the ice with the team during practice Thursday, marking a major step in his recovery process. The road trip would fall into the early portion of his initial 2-to-3 week timetable for return, so it's likely a situation where the team will evaluate him on a daily basis. The three-game set fires up Sunday against the Kings and comes to a close Wednesday versus Vegas.
