McDavid scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Toronto. He also added an assist.

He scored a power-play goal on a stunning end-to-end rush that was essentially a one-on-four. And McDavid tapped in the winner because he blew past the Leafs' D and the puck arrived at the perfect place. His point streak stands at six games and 12 points, including four goals. Perhaps more importantly, McDavid out superstarred Auston Matthews, who potted a gorgeous goal, but nothing more.