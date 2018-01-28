Oilers' Connor McDavid: Wins Fastest Skater
McDavid was the fastest skater at the NHL Skills Competition on Saturday for the second year in a row.
McDavid has now won the prestigious title in back-to-back seasons. He became the first to accomplish the feat after besting Lightning forward Brayden Point with a time of 13.454 seconds. Although McDavid wasn't as fast as last year (13.310 seconds), he still gets to return to Edmonton with bragging rights and the $25,000 cash prize. The 21-year-old phenom also placed third in the Puck Control Relay with a time of 29.220 seconds.
