McDavid (lower body) will not be in the lineup to face the Coyotes on Friday, telling reporters, "I won't go tonight. We will see about tomorrow. We are going day-by-day," per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

McDavid will be shelved for his second straight game due to his lingering lower-body issue. It will be a tight turnaround for the world-class center to get back into the lineup with the Oilers entering a back-to-back. Still, McDavid should be considered questionable for Saturday's clash with Vancouver.