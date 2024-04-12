Share Video

Link copied!

McDavid (lower body) will not be in the lineup to face the Coyotes on Friday, telling reporters, "I won't go tonight. We will see about tomorrow. We are going day-by-day," per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

McDavid will be shelved for his second straight game due to his lingering lower-body issue. It will be a tight turnaround for the world-class center to get back into the lineup with the Oilers entering a back-to-back. Still, McDavid should be considered questionable for Saturday's clash with Vancouver.

More News