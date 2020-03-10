Oilers' Connor McDavid: Won't play Monday

McDavid (illness) was not on the ice for warmups and is expected to miss Monday's contest against Vegas, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

McDavid had been on a tear since returning from his quadriceps injury, racking up 15 points in the last eight contests. He was a game-time call Monday, so he'll likely be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's tilt with Winnipeg.