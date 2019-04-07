Oilers' Connor McDavid: X-rays negative, MRI imminent
X-rays on McDavid's left leg came back negative and an MRI will be conducted in Edmonton on Sunday.
McDavid was crashing towards the Calgary net with the puck at a very high speed as his legs got taken out from under him, sending him sliding unprotected into the post. The Ontario native reportedly left the stadium -- assisted by a wheelchair -- to get x-rays at a nearby hospital. The news of negative x-rays comes as a sigh of relief -- especially in the last game of a lost season -- but a timetable for McDavid's recovery is still yet to be determined. The two-time Art Ross Trophy recipient will return home with the team and have an MRI in Edmonton on Sunday.
