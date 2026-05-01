Murphy scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks in Game 6.

Murphy did fine with three points, 12 shots on net, 12 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over six playoff outings. The 33-year-old defenseman wasn't able to pull the Oilers into the second round, and he'll now turn his attention to unrestricted free agency in the summer. Murphy had 17 points, 90 hits, 138 blocked shots and 71 PIM over 80 regular-season contests between Edmonton and Chicago.