Oilers' Connor Murphy: Lands five-year contract

Murphy signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with Edmonton on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Murphy collected five goals, 17 points, 70 shots on net, 138 blocked shots, 90 hits and 71 PIM across 80 regular-season games between Edmonton and Chicago in 2025-26. He also picked up two goals, one assist, 12 hits and 15 blocks in six outings during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Oilers. Murphy will probably occupy a bottom-four role while seeing plenty of time on the penalty kill in the 2026-27 campaign.