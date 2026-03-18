Murphy tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Murphy lit the lamp Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead midway through the first period. The goal was his first since joining the Oilers near the trade deadline. Overall, he now has five goals, 14 points, 60 shots on net, 71 hits and 106 blocked shots across 67 games between Chicago and Edmonton this season. While the goal was his first offensive contribution for Edmonton across seven games with his new team, he's posted solid numbers in the defensive zone with 19 blocked shots. As a part of Edmonton's second defensive pairing, Murphy holds decent fantasy value in deep leagues that value banger stats.