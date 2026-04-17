Murphy notched an assist, two shots on goal, five PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Murphy picked up three helpers over the last nine games of the regular season. The 33-year-old blueliner totaled 17 points, 70 shots on net, 90 hits, 138 blocked shots, 71 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 80 outings between the Oilers and the Blackhawks in the regular season. He'll fill a shutdown role during Edmonton's playoff run.