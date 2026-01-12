Ungar posted a 25-save shutout in AHL Bakersfield's 3-0 win over Ontario on Sunday.

Ungar has won his first five AHL games, allowing just seven goals on 149 shots so far. Sunday's effort was his first shutout. Prior to moving up to Bakersfield, Ungar made 11 appearances between three ECHL teams, going 5-1-4 with two shutouts. He's in the second and final year of his entry-level contract, but he's likely no higher than fifth on the Oilers' organizational depth chart in goal.