Oilers' Cooper Marody: Acquired from Flyers
Marody was traded from Philadelphia to Edmonton in exchange for a 2019 third-round draft pick.
Marody is currently in his third season with the University of Michigan, having racked up an impressive 46 points in 37 outings this year. The center was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, but has yet to sign an entry-level deal. The Oilers will have until August of 2019 to secure Marody's signature before be becomes a free agent.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...