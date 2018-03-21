Oilers' Cooper Marody: Acquired from Flyers

Marody was traded from Philadelphia to Edmonton in exchange for a 2019 third-round draft pick.

Marody is currently in his third season with the University of Michigan, having racked up an impressive 46 points in 37 outings this year. The center was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, but has yet to sign an entry-level deal. The Oilers will have until August of 2019 to secure Marody's signature before be becomes a free agent.