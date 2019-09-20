Marody was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Marody had a goal and two helpers across two preseason games for the Oilers, but it wasn't enough to earn an extended look in training camp. The 22-year-old will instead earn regular minutes in the minors this season and may be a top option for a recall if the Oilers need a center. Marody had 64 points (19 goals, 45 helpers) in 58 games with Bakersfield last year, and appeared in six NHL games.