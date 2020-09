Marody will begin the 2020-21 season on loan with Dornbirn (Austria).

Marody logged 30 games with AHL Bakersfield this year in which he notched five goals and 12 helpers. It wasn't enough to earn the 23-year-old center a promotion to the big club, as he failed to appear in a game for the Oilers in 2019-20. Given the wealth of young blue-line talent in Edmonton, Marody could struggle to crack the 23-man roster next year.