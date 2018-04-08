Oilers' Cooper Marody: Inks entry-level deal with Edmonton

Marody signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Oilers on Sunday.

The University of Michigan product scored 16 goals and 51 points at the NCAA level this past season. A sixth-round pick in 2015 by the Flyers, the Oilers acquired him in March for a 2019 third-round selection. Marody should report to AHL Bakersfield.

