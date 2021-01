Marody has completed his loan with Dornbirn in Austria and will attend the Oilers' training camp, Dustin Nielson of TSN 1260 reports.

Marody is likely nothing more than center depth for the Oilers in 2020-21, as he'd need to outplay all of Jujhar Khaira, Devin Shore and Gaetan Haas to crack the lineup. There's a chance Marody joins the taxi squad, but the 24-year-old would likely best be served by joining AHL Bakersfield.