Marody was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

The Oilers placed Drake Caggiula (hand) on injured reserve, with Marody heading back to the NHL in a corresponding move. Marody had been up with the parent club for six games between Oct. 23 and Nov. 20, though he only averaged 7:37 of ice time over five pointless performances. It's too early in the development stages of Marody's career to give him fantasy attention.