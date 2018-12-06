Oilers' Cooper Marody: Promoted to Edmonton
Marody was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.
The Oilers placed Drake Caggiula (hand) on injured reserve, with Marody heading back to the NHL in a corresponding move. Marody had been up with the parent club for six games between Oct. 23 and Nov. 20, though he only averaged 7:37 of ice time over five pointless performances. It's too early in the development stages of Marody's career to give him fantasy attention.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...