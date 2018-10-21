Oilers' Cooper Marody: Recalled from AHL
Marody was brought up to the NHL on Sunday.
Marody scored 16 goals and 51 points in his final season with the University of Michigan last year and already has six points in five games with AHL Bakersfield this season. The 21-year-old center was called up after the team place Ty Rattie (abdomen) on injured reserve.
