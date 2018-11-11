Oilers' Cooper Marody: Rises to big club
Marody was recalled by the Oilers on Sunday.
Marody's been a stud with AHL Bakersfield this season, producing 10 points in seven games. The 21-year-old has just two NHL games under his belt, and his first chance to play will be Sunday against the Avalanche.
