Oilers' Cooper Marody: Sent down to minors
Marody was demoted to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Although nothing official has come from the team yet, the move to reassign Marody could be an indication that Tobias Rieder (upper body) is nearing a return from injury. The youngster Marody served as a healthy scratch in 12 of a possible 17 games this season. Even when he was in the lineup, the natural center was averaging a mere 6:55 of ice time and will benefit from some play time in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...