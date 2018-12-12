Marody was demoted to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Although nothing official has come from the team yet, the move to reassign Marody could be an indication that Tobias Rieder (upper body) is nearing a return from injury. The youngster Marody served as a healthy scratch in 12 of a possible 17 games this season. Even when he was in the lineup, the natural center was averaging a mere 6:55 of ice time and will benefit from some play time in the minors.