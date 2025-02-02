Perry scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Perry reached double-digit goals for the fourth year in a row after missing that mark in the three seasons before that. He's surged to the mark to an extent, scoring three times and adding an assist over his last six outings. Perry got some top-line shifts Saturday, but he's mostly been a bottom-six winger this season. He's at 10 goals, eight helpers, 57 shots on net, 18 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 51 appearances.