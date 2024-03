Perry notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Perry picked up the secondary helper on Sam Carrick's third-period marker. That assist was Perry's 900th career point, an achievement he reached in his 1,294th game. The 38-year-old winger has been solid in a bottom-six role for the Oilers so far. He's at 17 points, 54 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-5 rating over 37 contests between the Oilers and the Blackhawks this season.