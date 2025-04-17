Perry scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Perry has earned five points, 19 PIM, 12 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over the last six games. He's been a valuable veteran for the Oilers to have during a late-season injury crisis, as he's stepped up into a larger role -- he led all Edmonton forwards with 17:37 of ice time Wednesday. The winger finished the regular season at 19 goals, 30 points, 100 shots on net, 61 PIM and a plus-12 rating across 81 appearances.