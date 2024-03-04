Perry scored a goal and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Perry's tally early in the second period ended up being the game-winner. He had gone five contests without a point prior to Sunday while playing in a bottom-six role. The 38-year-old winger has seen some top-six looks, but not with enough consistency to justify a fantasy roster spot. He's at eight goals, 15 points, 45 shots on net, 27 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 31 appearances between the Oilers and the Blackhawks this season.