Perry posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Perry fell out of favor for the Oilers late in the second round -- his appearance Wednesday ended a stretch of five straight healthy scratches for the veteran winger. He was also able to snap a 12-game point drought when he helped out on a Ryan McLeod tally in the first period. The 39-year-old Perry's best years are well behind him at this point, but he can still be an effective depth forward and pest. Given the Oilers' win in Game 4 to even the Western Conference Finals at two games apiece, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perry get a run in the lineup over the rest of the series.