Perry logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and four PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Perry took both penalties in the first period. He made up for the misdeeds by helping out on Leon Draisaitl's game-winner 19:29 into overtime. It continues a fantastic run for the 40-year-old Perry this postseason. The winger has earned 11 points, 23 shots on net, 28 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 17 playoff outings. He'll likely spend this series on the top line alongside Connor McDavid as a replacement for Zach Hyman (wrist).