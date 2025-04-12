Perry scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Perry snapped a seven-game goal drought at a great time, giving the Oilers a 3-2 lead 7:32 into the third period. The 39-year-old has two points over his last three games and is up to 17 goals, 27 points (seven on the power play), 94 shots on net, 31 hits, 49 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 78 appearances. He should continue to be a regular with the man advantage until the Oilers get some of their forwards back in action.