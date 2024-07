Perry signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Oilers on Monday.

Perry had 12 goals, 22 points and 46 PIM in 54 regular-season contests between Chicago and Edmonton in 2023-24. He also recorded a goal, three points and 12 PIM across 19 playoff appearances with the Oilers. Perry is projected to serve in a bottom-six role, but at the age of 39, he's also likely to be a healthy scratch a fair amount of the time.