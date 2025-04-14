Perry scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Perry has earned four points over the last four games while playing in an elevated role to help the Oilers cover multiple injuries. The 39-year-old set up Adam Henrique's game-winning tally in the second period before adding an insurance marker of his own in the third. Perry has 18 goals, 29 points, 96 shots on net, 35 hits, 49 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 79 appearances for his most productive campaign in the last three years.