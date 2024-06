Perry scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Perry's second-period tally was ultimately the game-winner. The veteran winger has just three points with 15 shots on net, 17 hits and 12 PIM over 17 playoff outings, but he's often seen time on the second power-play unit when in the lineup. Perry's even-strength ice time remains limited -- even with his goal Tuesday, he saw a postseason-low 7:07 in the win.