Lazar scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Lazar had been scratched for six of the previous eight games. His goal Tuesday snapped a seven-game point drought as well, and it was just his second point since he returned from an upper-body injury in November. The 30-year-old is now at three goals, 10 shots, 44 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 21 appearances this season. Adam Henrique (undisclosed) is set to miss some time, which should keep the door open for Lazar to occupy a fourth-line role in the short-term, but he doesn't do enough to help in most fantasy formats.