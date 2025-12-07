Lazar scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

This was Lazar's first goal since his season debut Oct. 18 versus the Devils. The 30-year-old has been back for four games after missing four due to an upper-body injury. Lazar has been exclusively in a bottom-six role when he plays, and he has two goals, five shots on net, 24 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 13 appearances. Fantasy managers can find more productive depth forwards on the waiver wire.