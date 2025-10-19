Lazar scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Lazar played the last two years before signing with the Oilers in free agency. This was his debut for Edmonton, and he scored in the dying seconds of the game, though it wasn't enough to avoid the loss. Last year, Lazar was limited to five points, 107 hits and a minus-6 rating in 48 regular-season appearances, but he had a career-best 25 points in 71 outings the year before. Without consistent playing time for the Oilers, he's a fantasy risk -- especially since rookie Isaac Howard was scratched to make space for Lazar's team debut.