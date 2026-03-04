default-cbs-image
Lazar sustained an undisclosed injury Tuesday versus the Senators and will miss at least one week, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Lazar logged three hits over 2:25 of ice time in the contest prior to his injury. He is stuck in an 11-game point drought and will have to wait to get healthy before he gets a chance to snap the skid. The Oilers will likely need to either make a call-up or a trade to fill out their lineup while Lazar is hurt.

